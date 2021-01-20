Bishop Michael W. Fisher released the following statement regarding the inauguration of President Joseph R. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris:



“Today, we celebrate our nation’s hard-won system of self-governance – ‘of the people, by the people and for the people.’ We join in prayer for our new president, Joseph R. Biden, and vice president, Kamala Harris, as they now lead our nation forward while confronting the deep divisions that persist, and a still threatening pandemic that has taken so many lives, and upended the security and prospects of even more.

“Let us come together on this day to celebrate what unites us as Americans, and recommit ourselves to the work of healing, to listening to one another, to open and respectful dialogue and to pursuing the high ideals, rights and privileges bestowed by God who reigns supreme, and guaranteed by our Constitution to all.”

Photo Caption: President-elect Joe Biden, his wife Jill Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, stand in front of the Washington Monument Jan. 19, 2021, ahead of Biden’s remarks on COVID-19. (CNS photo/Tom Brenner, Reuters)