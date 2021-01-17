LOADING

Father L. Antonio Rodriguez 1925-2021

wnycatholic January 17, 2021
Father L. Antonio Rodriguez, who spent 72 years as a priest in Spain and Buffalo, died Jan. 14, 2021, at the age of 95.

Born Oct. 11, 1925, in Gradefes, Leon, Spain, the son of Francisco and Magdalena (Lambarga) Rodriguez attended El Pardo College in Madrid, Spain, then seminary at St. Peter College in Burgos, Spain. He was ordained June 29, 1948, in Burgos.

After serving in Spain for the first 10 years of his ministry, Father Rodriguez came to Buffalo in 1958 to serve in the Spanish Apostolate. He also taught Spanish at Buffalo Preparatory Seminary from 1960-1978 and served on the Liturgy Committee from 1978-1984.

He has served in Our Lady of Lebanon Parish in Niagara Falls, St. Anthony Parish in Buffalo, and Immaculate Conception Parish in Buffalo, where he was named administrator in 1994. Father Rodriguez retired to the Bishop Head residence in 2003.

Throughout this long ministry, Father Rodriguez received many honors from the Spanish community of Buffalo.

A funeral Mass will be held at Holy Cross Parish in Buffalo on Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 10 a.m., with burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Lackawanna.  

