Bishop Michael William Fisher has been installed as the 15th bishop of the Diocese of Buffalo during ceremonies at St. Joseph Cathedral, Buffalo. His Eminence Timothy Cardinal Dolan, Archbishop of New York, presided over the installation that the Apostolic Nuncio, Archbishop Christophe Pierre, Wilton Cardinal Gregory, Archbishop of Washington, D.C. and other specially-invited guests were unable to attend, given COVID restrictions for those traveling to New York from out of town locations. A contingent representing diocesan ministries and parishes, schools, Catholic institutions and and religious houses were on hand to greet Bishop Fisher during the liturgy.

