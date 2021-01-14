Bishop Michael W. Fisher will celebrate his first public Mass as bishop of Buffalo at the Martin Luther King Memorial Mass held 11:30 a.m. Jan. 17, at St. Anthony Parish in Lackawanna.

Father Sean Paul Fleming, director of the diocesan Office of Worship and rector of St. Joseph Cathedral, will serve as master of ceremonies for the Mass. Sister Roberta Fulton, SSMN, will be the guest speaker.

After Mass the Albert Lenhard Scholarship and MLK Scholarship recipients will be announced.

The Albert Lenhard Scholarship was developed to assist applicants who wanted to continue their formal education beyond high school at the undergraduate and graduate levels.

To be eligible for the Scholarship the candidate will have to be residing in the geographic boundaries of the Catholic Churches of Central Buffalo: (Blessed Trinity, SS. Columba-Brigid, St. Ann, St. Katherine Drexel, St. Lawrence and St. Martin De Porres).

The MLK Scholarship was developed to help an eighth-grade student in attaining a Catholic High School Education. The goal is to support the recipients so they may continue to serve in their churches, in their communities and in their world.

To be eligible for the scholarship the candidate must be a member of an ethnic minority group and meet further criteria.

The MLK Mass is sponsored by the African-American Commission, Office of Cultural Diversity.

The Lenhard Scholarship fund is administered by the pastor of St. Martin De Porres in collaboration with the African-American Commission of the Diocese of Buffalo and the Office of Cultural Diversity.Due to Covid regulations, an e-ticket is required for admittance. E-tickets will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis. Please call 716-847-2212 for e-ticket(s) by Jan. 14 and provide your full name and email address. The Mass can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/stanthonylacka/.