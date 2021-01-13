LOADING

Type to search

Obituaries

Sister Marian Schwenk, SSJ 1933-2020

wnycatholic January 13, 2021
Share

Sister Marian Schwenk died Dec. 30, 2020, at the Sisters of St. Joseph Residence in Clarence after a period of declining health. She was 87.  

Born Oct. 1, 1933, in Buffalo to Howard and Loretta (Tangelder) Schwenk, Sister Marian entered the Sisters of St. Joseph in September 1951 and pronounced final vows in August 1959. She earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Mount St. Joseph Teachers College (now Medaille) in 1962 and a master’s in education from Medaille in 1970.

Sister’s 23 years in elementary education brought her to city and rural schools. In her last two assignments she experienced variety – moving from one year at a three-classroom school (St. Patrick, Java Center) to nine years at a 17-classroom school (Immaculate Conception, East Aurora). She was principal at both.

Always interested in spirituality, Sister studied in the Institute of Spiritual Leadership Center of Theological Studies at the Jesuit School of Theology in Chicago, and received certification in 1976. She then served on the faculty of Mount St. Joseph Academy in Buffalo as campus minister and teacher of religious education until 1985.

Sister Marian helped mentor young sisters as a member of her congregation’s Formation Team for several years.

Called to administration at the Clarence Residence in 1985, Sister brought her gentleness and attention to detail to varied roles helping her retired Sisters. She served as co-coordinator of the residence until 2003, and then as spiritual care coordinator. Whatever the tasks, she described them as “all helping the whole.” She retired in 2012.

Sister is survived by five nephews and many grandnieces and nephews.

Burial was private. A memorial Mass will be offered by the Sisters of St. Joseph at a later date.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

Pope celebrates the feast of Immaculate Conception
Catholic News Service December 8, 2020
Msgr. Kevin T. O’Neill
wnycatholic September 20, 2020
A new day in education as coronavirus forces schools to close
Patrick J. Buechi May 6, 2020
Welcome Bishop Mike

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from Bishop Scharfenberger, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

Select list(s) to subscribe to

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Western New York Catholic, 795 Main St., Buffalo, NY, 14203, http://www.wnycatholic.org. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Related Stories

Pope celebrates the feast of Immaculate Conception
Msgr. Kevin T. O’Neill
A new day in education as coronavirus forces schools to close
@Western New York Catholic 2020