Obituaries

Sister Agnes Lucille Schubert, OSF, 1923-2021

wnycatholic January 12, 2021
Sister Agnes Lucille Schubert, OSF, formerly known as Sister M. Lucille, died Jan. 11, 2021, Mount St. Mary’s Hospital in Lewiston.

The daughter of Clement and Leona Keller Schubert was born Jan. 2, 1923, in Buffalo. She graduated from the Buffalo Academy of the Sacred Heart, and would go on to earn a bachelor’s degree from Rosary Hill College (now Daemen) in Amherst in 1955, a master’s from Ohio University in Athens, Ohio in 1965, and a Ph.D. from Ohio University in Athens, in 1974.

Her teaching ministry took her to St. Lawrence School, Buffalo; St. Joachim School, Buffalo; St. Ann School, Buffalo; Stella Niagara Elementary School, Stella Niagara; St. Joseph School, Gowanda; and St. Benedict School, Eggertsville. She also served as assistant professor at Rosary Hill College and principal of St. Mary School, Holley.  She also taught in the dioceses of Columbus, Ohio; Trenton, New Jersey; and Wheeling/Charleston, West Virginia.  Sister Agnes Lucille served as pastoral assistant Christ the King Parish in Snyder from 1983-1994. Sister Agnes Lucille was also a teaching assistant at Ohio University from 1970-1973, while pursuing graduate studies. 

After her 1994 retirement, she volunteered in the campus store at Stella Niagara Education Park, assisted with driving sisters to various appointments, and served as a hospitality minister for the local community.

She retired to Stella Niagara Convent in 1994 and became a member of the Stella Niagara Health Center Community in 2016.

She is survived by two sisters: Frances Poorman and Annrose Freeman. She is predeceased by her parents and siblings:  Loretta Schifferle; Sister M. Rosamund Schubert, OSF; Clement F. Schubert; Father Clarence C. Schubert, S.J.; and Sister Mary Clement Schuber, OSF.

Due to Covid restrictions a memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Burial will take place in the Sisters Cemetery at Stella Niagara.

