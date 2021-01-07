Bishop Michael William Fisher will be installed as the 15th Bishop of the Diocese of Buffalo beginning at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, January 15, 2021 at the Cathedral of St. Joseph. The Installation Mass will be invitation-only but will be live-streamed at the diocesan website.

The installation Mass will adhere to prevailing COVID restrictions as mandated by the Erie County Department of Health, which necessitates restricting attendance only to specially-invited guests, and the requirement of social distancing and the wearing of facial masks.

The installation Mass will begin with a procession of priests and deacons at 2 p.m. followed by cardinals, archbishops and bishops. Among the attendees will be Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Archbishop of New York who will preside over the installation; Cardinal Wilton Gregory, Archbishop of Washington, D.C.; Archbishop Christophe Pierre, Apostolic Nuncio to the United States; and Bishop Edward Scharfenberger, Apostolic Administrator of the Buffalo Diocese.

The Rite of Installation will include the reading of the reading of Pope Francis’ Apostolic letter of appointment by Archbishop Pierre. Representatives from diocesan organizations and schools, and religious houses of the diocese, as well as inter-religious leaders, will greet Bishop Fisher during the liturgy.

Other represented Catholic fraternal organizations include Knights and Ladies of the Holy Sepulchre, members of the Knights of Columbus and Knights of St. John. Members of various diocesan parishes and organizations will offer prayerful petitions during the liturgy.

The Installation Mass will be preceded by an evening prayer vigil the night before at 5:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Victory Basilica in Lackawanna on January 14th.