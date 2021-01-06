Buffalo, NY – Mercy Hospital of Buffalo has been named to U.S. News & World Report’s 2020-2021 Best Hospitals list for Heart Surgery and Cardiology, rated “High Performing” for Heart Bypass Surgery, Aortic Valve Surgery, and Heart Failure Care.

“This prestigious national recognition signals to our patients and community that they are receiving some of the highest rated cardiac care in the nation,” said Mercy Hospital President Eddie Bratko. “This rating is also a reflection of the quality care our providers at the Mercy Hospital Heart Center deliver on a daily basis.”

According to U.S. News & World Report, an overall rating of “high performing” indicates a hospital is significantly better than the national average in a given procedure or condition, and “the highest possible rating earned by only a small minority of hospitals.” The sources of data included Medicare administrative claims, data from the federal government’s Hospital Compare program, the American Hospital Association annual survey, clinical registry data, external certifications, and post-discharge inpatient surveys.

“These rankings are a testament to our team’s extraordinary commitment to providing the highest-level of patient care and safety,” said Stephen Downing, MD, Chair of Catholic Health’s Cardiothoracic Surgery Department. “We are proud of our physicians, nurses, and support staff who continue to shine every day and whose dedication to our patients has helped us earn this distinguished achievement.”

U.S. News & World Report evaluates more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 25 specialties, procedures, and conditions. The Best Hospitals rankings help guide patients who need a high level of care or who have a challenging condition or extra risk because of age or multiple health problems. Criteria such as patient survival and safety data, the number of times a given procedure is performed, infection rates, adequacy of nurse staffing levels, and other measures largely determine the rankings in most specialties.

The rankings are produced by U.S. News with RTI International, a leading research organization based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.