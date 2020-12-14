Sister Mary Felicia, 86, a Felician sister for 68 years, died in Harris Hill Nursing Facility, Williamsville, on Dec. 11, 2020. The former Eleanor Golembiewski-Dove was born on March 5, 1934, in Perry. She entered the Buffalo Province of the Felician Sisters on July 16, 1952, from St. Stanislaus Kostka Parish, Perry, and professed perpetual vows on Aug. 6, 1960. She graduated from Perry Central School. She held a bachelor of science degree from Rosary Hill (now Daemen) College in Amherst and a master of science degree in education from Canisius College of Buffalo.

Sister Felicia began her ministry as an elementary Catholic school teacher at Queen of the Most Holy Rosary School in Buffalo. She taught at many parochial schools in the Diocese of Buffalo. In 1980, while teaching at St. John Gualbert School in Cheektowaga, she also served as principal. At St. Andrew School in Sloan, she was the assistant principal and taught eighth grade. She enjoyed working with elementary school children for 17 years and challenged them to continue learning.

Gifted in the field of science, she taught this subject at several high schools. She taught general science at Sacred Heart in Syracuse, Bishop Gibbons in North Tonawanda, and Cardinal O’Hara in Tonawanda. In 1967, she accepted the position of serving as the instructor of natural science at Villa Maria College of Buffalo. Returning to teaching on the secondary level, she taught biology at Villa Maria Academy of Buffalo. She taught science in high schools for 18 years not only as a subject but heightening the awareness of the natural beauty of creation in the world.

In 1996, Sister Felicia assumed the responsibility of being the administrator of Villa Angela Convent in Elma – a summer home for the sisters. She oversaw the maintenance of the building and grounds for eight years, assuring her guests of a pleasant stay. She assisted at the Response to Love Center in Buffalo and as a part-time receptionist at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Convent office. Sister Felicia was always available for projects such as, composing community prayer intentions, making posters for different events, baking Christmas cookies, and preparing butter lambs for Easter.

On Dec. 6, 2013, because of illness, Sister Felicia became a patient in the Blessed Mary Angela Care Center in Buffalo. On her 60th anniversary in religious life she wrote, “I feel sincere gratitude in receiving perseverance in this life and to be of service to so many people both inside and outside of community. It’s been a challenge.”

Sister Felicia is survived by nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, John Golembiewski and Anna (Ramus) Golembiewski Dove, her brothers, Robert, Arthur and Richard Dove and her sisters, Dolores McMahon Dove, Alberta Macha Dove, Natalie Dove Carlino and Christine Zupkowska Dove.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated for Sister Felicia at a future date. Interment will take place at St. Stanislaus Cemetery on Tuesday, Dec. 15.