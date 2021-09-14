ST. BONAVENTURE — As the newest generation of St. Bonaventure University students were welcomed into the Bona family at the start of the fall semester, the Class of 2025 joined together to fund scholarships for their new peers.

All incoming freshmen received a $1 bill during Welcome Days and were asked to return the dollar as a symbolic donation to The Bonaventure Fund.

The power of group generosity shined through as the number of donated dollars was tallied and two $250 scholarships were awarded following a random drawing.

“This scholarship is a fun opportunity to introduce the newest Bonnies to the important role philanthropy plays in their lives here at Bonaventure,” said Alan Riddle, director of Annual Giving. “We wanted to illustrate that small, individual donations add up to make a big difference.”

This year’s scholarship recipients are freshmen Sydney Layton, an inclusive childhood and early childhood education major from Bloomfield, and Emma Wilson, an undeclared major from Buffalo.

“I feel extremely lucky to have won this scholarship,” said Layton. “I was not expecting it and it was a nice surprise during the Welcome Days festivities.”

Wilson agreed that it was exciting to receive a scholarship from her peers during the first few days on campus.

“I’m so thankful to my new classmates for donating to the scholarship, I wish I could thank them all,” said Wilson.

Giving back in this way shows the St. Bonaventure spirit and is a great introduction into the Bona community.

“I feel that my peers care about others and their success, and I’m grateful to be a part of this giving community,” said Layton.